Fixed snowy weather non-rail supply portion shortening to only affect Axis. Before it erroneously affected Soviets too.
1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 11 February 2023
Fixed snowy weather supply portion shortening to only affect Axis
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update