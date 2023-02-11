 Skip to content

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 11 February 2023

Fixed snowy weather supply portion shortening to only affect Axis

Build 10531919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed snowy weather non-rail supply portion shortening to only affect Axis. Before it erroneously affected Soviets too.

