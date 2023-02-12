Update v0.2.0: Game preview, impact players, balance and more

Thanks for being patient as I add updates to the game. Previously, I was doing a more rapid update rollout every few days. Now, I think I'll move to fewer, but bigger, updates. This allows me to marinate on each change and gives me more space to add bigger features. This is the first such update, v0.2.0!

A couple must-have pages have been updated: game preview, and roster. Game preview now has tons of info about the upcoming game, including the team stat comparisons, talent matchups, coaching staffs, impact players, and even the game spread! This spread isn't perfect, but should give you an idea of how big, or small, that upset was. Additionally, 'Players to watch' has been added to each team's roster page, so you can easily get an idea of the best players on each team.

Some updates have been made to the game sim, including adding a proper prevent formation, Prevent 3 Deep, which is used now to defend hail maries. The previous Cover 4 Quarters plays have been changed to 'Soft Zone' type, so they can still be used for 3rd and very long situations. Also, squib kicks have been added, so you can use them late in game to prevent long kickoff return TDs.

As always, there are also tons of bug fixes and UI improvements. You can see the full list of changes below.

General:

Add option to disable Steam overlay in settings

Add detailed game preview page

Add impact players to roster page

Add "Kick/Punt Return" to team talent ratings

Higher win% takes priority for some bowl games

Game sim:

Add full prevent play for hail maries on defense, and new soft zone play type

Reduce play action usage in obvious pass situations

Add squib kick play

Recruiting:

Add sort by position

Add sort by leader points (ascending or descending)

Recruits now won't commit if they just did visit to a different top-3 school

Increase number of OL recruits

UI and tooltip improvements to make things more clear

Bug fixes

Offensive Recruiter/CEO can now correctly earn recruiting skill badges

Sort player awards better so best is always at the top

Use H2H as second tiebreaker for 4 division CCGs

Correctly put team at 20 yard line for interception touchbacks

Improve returner and punter award assignments

Fix rivalry booster gifts so there aren't too many

Improve early commitments for lower star recruits

Thanks for playing!