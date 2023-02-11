Build 577 Changelog - Beta Bug Fixes

Beta 577
Hi all! Here's a pretty significant fix to make the beta more stable!
More coming soon!
Bug Fixes
- Emulate Mouse now works as intended.
- Emulate Mouse Automatic Mouse Control now works as intended.
- Emulate Mouse should now switch between both hands as intended.
- Scrolling on the desktop using the joystick should now work with Touch Input enabled.
- Scrolling on UI3.0 elements with the joystick should now work properly.
- Double Clicking should now be easier again.
- Notification Appearance Settings should now persist properly upon restart.
- Keyboard settings should now persist properly upon restart.
- Keyboard should no longer default to JIS format on startup. (unless selected)
- Wrist Settings should now persist properly upon restart.
- Allow Wrist Movement should now work as intended.
- Wrist Opacity should now work as intended.
- Battery display for trackers should now be correct again, rather than mirroring the left controller.
- UI Should try to fix itself if it fails to initialize on launch. If this doesn't work, I have another fix in the pipes for it.
Changed depots in beta branch