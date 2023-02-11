 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XSOverlay update for 11 February 2023

Build 577 Changelog - Beta Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10531827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta 577

Hi all! Here's a pretty significant fix to make the beta more stable!

More coming soon!

Bug Fixes

  • Emulate Mouse now works as intended.
  • Emulate Mouse Automatic Mouse Control now works as intended.
  • Emulate Mouse should now switch between both hands as intended.
  • Scrolling on the desktop using the joystick should now work with Touch Input enabled.
  • Scrolling on UI3.0 elements with the joystick should now work properly.
  • Double Clicking should now be easier again.
  • Notification Appearance Settings should now persist properly upon restart.
  • Keyboard settings should now persist properly upon restart.
  • Keyboard should no longer default to JIS format on startup. (unless selected)
  • Wrist Settings should now persist properly upon restart.
  • Allow Wrist Movement should now work as intended.
  • Wrist Opacity should now work as intended.
  • Battery display for trackers should now be correct again, rather than mirroring the left controller.
  • UI Should try to fix itself if it fails to initialize on launch. If this doesn't work, I have another fix in the pipes for it.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10531827
XSOverlay [BETA] Depot 1173512
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link