Pox Nora update for 11 February 2023

Fall/Spring Balance Changes Part VI (Shattered Peaks)

Build 10531824 · Last edited by Wendy

For today, we rolled out another set of the Fall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Savage Tundra. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text
  • Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Server Changes

Fixes
  • Fixed instances where abilities, equipment and spells would not correctly handle if the unit was large or small. there are a number of things that should get unbanned, I will test these and do so at some point (case in point, mammoth club)
  • Units who are Burred will now only take 1 damage per square when knocked back
  • Fixed Aspiring Servant to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
  • Fixed Dirge's Guard to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
  • Fixed Disciple of the Scale to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
  • Fixed Familiar to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
  • Fixed Honor Guard to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
  • Fixed Neophyte to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
  • Fixed Royal Blood to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
Runes
  • With the above fix, the Equipment Rune Mammoth Club is now enabled for Ranked play

