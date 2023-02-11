Fall/Spring Balance Changes Part VI (Shattered Peaks)

For today, we rolled out another set of the Fall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Savage Tundra. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text

Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Server Changes

Fixes

Fixed instances where abilities, equipment and spells would not correctly handle if the unit was large or small. there are a number of things that should get unbanned, I will test these and do so at some point (case in point, mammoth club)

Units who are Burred will now only take 1 damage per square when knocked back

Fixed Aspiring Servant to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Fixed Dirge's Guard to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Fixed Disciple of the Scale to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Fixed Familiar to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Fixed Honor Guard to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Fixed Neophyte to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Fixed Royal Blood to correctly work with PS4 LIMs

Runes