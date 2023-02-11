Fall/Spring Balance Changes Part VI (Shattered Peaks)

For today, we rolled out another set of the Fall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Savage Tundra. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/
Client Changes
In-Game Text
- Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
Server Changes
Fixes
- Fixed instances where abilities, equipment and spells would not correctly handle if the unit was large or small. there are a number of things that should get unbanned, I will test these and do so at some point (case in point, mammoth club)
- Units who are Burred will now only take 1 damage per square when knocked back
- Fixed Aspiring Servant to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
- Fixed Dirge's Guard to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
- Fixed Disciple of the Scale to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
- Fixed Familiar to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
- Fixed Honor Guard to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
- Fixed Neophyte to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
- Fixed Royal Blood to correctly work with PS4 LIMs
Runes
- With the above fix, the Equipment Rune Mammoth Club is now enabled for Ranked play
