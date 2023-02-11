Update - 0.0.3.2





Hello, Survivors

There's quite a few changes that were made in this update, one of the top requests (I've seen) Bleed balancing and Official servers.

Slots

We have increased the amount of slots from 4 to 5, so our players who don't own the extra slot DLC will now have access to 2 free slots instead of just 1, we want the game enjoyable for everyone rather they own any DLC content or not and we hope this extra slot gives you some extra gameplay, and to our people who own the extra slot DLC you will now have a 5th slot to work with now



Bleed Adjustments

Let's talk about the bleed changes, we've changed the bleeds maximum damage effect it can have on a player, before hand the bleed time could go on and on and on forever and ever, we've capped the max bleed time to 300 seconds, we've capped the max bleed damage per second to only 10, so if a animal such as cougar got you to max bleed then you can expect to loose 3000 health in the span of 300 seconds, which equals out to 5 minutes, in order to achieve this it takes a lot of hits and strategy to slowly build that timer up and bleed a player out, it won't happen fast, so a fight can now last much longer since bleed timers got nerfed along with the bleed amount.



Official Servers

Now about Official Servers, we've dedicated a section to the server browser box that now displays official servers, not very exciting news, but its there if you wish to only play official and have no rules to deal with



AI

In other news we added back AI (Mule deer AI only) it's in a trial run and servers can enable/disable AI if it causes any issues by adding the following line "AI=false or AI=true" to their ping perfect config file, if you need help with this, make a ticket in our discord server



Skin system adjustments & Previewing adult models

We've also made adjustments to the skin system (in the spawn menu) and we added an option to now preview your skin as an adult, the other change that we did, which will make this much easier now, we've made the custom skin stay if you change between adult/young or from male to female, before it would reset to the default skin if you changed gender or to a young version, well not anymore, i can imagine it would be super frustrating if you got done making the most epic skin Cenozoic Era has ever seen, clicked preview adult and it wiped the skin out and you didn't even save the color combination which turns you very sad



Temperature Patching

Another big problem was Temperature, we've adjusted it, you wont overheat like crazy now and dead bodies will no longer add warmth to your character, creepy, right?



Nametag system fixes

Name tags have been broke for a while, can you guess what im going to say next? it's fixed now, Admin panel can now see all players from anywhere and same has been applied to players in group, no ranges or problems

That is it for this update, I will see you next time!

-TheCenozoicEra