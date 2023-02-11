 Skip to content

Sincognito Playtest update for 11 February 2023

[0.63.1]

[0.63.1]

Build 10531784 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Score & Kill count is now awarded for portal kills when teleported player falls into the water or dying by fall damage, it also awards it for kills caused by knockback/launch player (including weapon attacks that apply knockback, sin attacks that apply knockback, sloth throwing player etc.)
  • Lust minion explosion can now damage other sins (except for the lust sin)
  • Pride portal can now teleport gluttony and sloth if they’re in human form.
  • Increased Gluttony jump stamina cost from 20 to 30
  • Texting to all players is now enabled if game over
  • Text Chat Improvements
  • Other fixes.

