- Score & Kill count is now awarded for portal kills when teleported player falls into the water or dying by fall damage, it also awards it for kills caused by knockback/launch player (including weapon attacks that apply knockback, sin attacks that apply knockback, sloth throwing player etc.)
- Lust minion explosion can now damage other sins (except for the lust sin)
- Pride portal can now teleport gluttony and sloth if they’re in human form.
- Increased Gluttony jump stamina cost from 20 to 30
- Texting to all players is now enabled if game over
- Text Chat Improvements
- Other fixes.
Sincognito Playtest update for 11 February 2023
[0.63.1]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update