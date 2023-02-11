To Kill A King Revised 2.0!

After much deliberation with Rots, we have finally come to an agreement and made some changes and updates to the game.

Elemental Weaknesses and Strengths - Rots as well as every enemy out for her head can exploit one another.

Infusion System - Rots has the inherent ability to fuse random objects (preferably pieces of fallen foes) to her weapons, armor, and accessories. Allowing for more customization to her stats and how you choose to play the game.

Pissed Off - Is no longer a usable ability. Instead when Rots receives damage, she has a chance to get pissed off for the duration of the fight.

Magic Man - Locate Magic Man and learn new spells to bring pain and rampant destruction upon Rots' foes.

Bounties - Purchase bounties from the Bounty Hunter and locate the targets (dead not alive) and reap some rewards.

Rots now has access to Inherent, Conflict, and Reinforce abilities. Find, or learn at level up!

More enemies to further infuriate Rots! New dungeons and locations to explore! (Irksome Pyramid)

In game and Steam achievements now available.

Special thanks to everyone that has given feedback for To Kill A King. It was a blast making the game, and detouring from the cliche norm that plagues most of the genre. My goal was to stay classic in a sense with a modern flair. Thank you again to all that have given TKAK a try! ːMHRISE_Felyneː