Update (v1.5.8)

Hi everyone!
This is just a small patch that fixes a few things. nothing too major!
Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where encountering Dimula in Boss Rush would reset its encounter in the main game
- Fixed an error where the new post-game boss wouldn't have music in Boss Rush, due to its unique location within Boss Rush (being after the endgame bosses, but before the final boss(es)
- Fixed some collision on the new Yeddy (snow monkey) enemies in the new Ice Cave area to hopefully make them unable to get caught on edges
- Felix
Changed files in this update