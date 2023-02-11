 Skip to content

Super Gear Quest update for 11 February 2023

Update (v1.5.8)

Build 10531650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This is just a small patch that fixes a few things. nothing too major!

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where encountering Dimula in Boss Rush would reset its encounter in the main game
  • Fixed an error where the new post-game boss wouldn't have music in Boss Rush, due to its unique location within Boss Rush (being after the endgame bosses, but before the final boss(es)
  • Fixed some collision on the new Yeddy (snow monkey) enemies in the new Ice Cave area to hopefully make them unable to get caught on edges
  • Felix

