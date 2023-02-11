Thank you all for joining me in Void Eagle. Today I release the first patch to enhance the games ambience. I hope you are enjoying your time in outer space, and I would love to see times posted in this fast-paced space racer. Good luck pilots!
Void Eagle update for 11 February 2023
Atmospheric Update 1 Hotfix
