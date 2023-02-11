I've edited the game code to change the speed of the enemies every 3 mins as opposed to each wave. The speed amount increased will be determined by the difficulty. I've reset the leaderboards to compensate for the changes. I apologize for resetting the leaderboards so often with this game. This will hopefully be the last change that will require such actions.
Endless Furry Killer Infinity update for 11 February 2023
Enemy Speed Increases Every 3 Mins | Leaderboards Reset
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Endless Furry Killer Infinity Content Depot 1597171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update