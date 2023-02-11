 Skip to content

Endless Furry Killer Infinity update for 11 February 2023

Enemy Speed Increases Every 3 Mins | Leaderboards Reset

Share · View all patches · Build 10531624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've edited the game code to change the speed of the enemies every 3 mins as opposed to each wave. The speed amount increased will be determined by the difficulty. I've reset the leaderboards to compensate for the changes. I apologize for resetting the leaderboards so often with this game. This will hopefully be the last change that will require such actions.

