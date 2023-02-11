 Skip to content

Gum Ball Run update for 11 February 2023

Full Controller support + button rebinding

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Gum Balls,

A new update has arrived. Two features that were requested by you, A LOT. These are full controller support and button rebinding. I am happy to tell you that both of these features are now in the game!
You can now change your button mapping in the settings and navigate through the menus with a controller!

Because the game was never meant to be played with a controller, I couldn't make button navigation work as most games do. Instead the controller operates like a mouse.

Right stick: move mouse cursor
East button (B): click
D-pad: scroll

I know this is not ideal, but it is the only way to make menu navigation work without having to rework the entire UI system, which would've taken too long to justify implementation.

These features weren't easy to implement. My Gum Ball eyes are pretty worn out. If you like the game and want to make me feel a bit more happy, please consider leaving a positive review. I would appreciate it immensely. :)

For the next big update I'll be looking into a chat system for lobbies. I can't guarantee this will be a thing until I have it set up and working. But I am feeling optimistic. Also cosmetic item sales.

Thanks for playing everyone! Keep gum balling!

~ Glenn

