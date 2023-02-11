 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zenteni update for 11 February 2023

Update notes for 11 Feb 2023 second patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10531591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: Changing music loudness operation was firing unnecessary actions.
  • Improvement: You can exit panels with Escape button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1868541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1868542
  • Loading history…
Depot 1868543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link