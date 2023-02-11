- Bug fix: Changing music loudness operation was firing unnecessary actions.
- Improvement: You can exit panels with Escape button.
Zenteni update for 11 February 2023
Update notes for 11 Feb 2023 second patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
