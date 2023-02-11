MINOR UPDATE

This is a small update that fixes some bugs and includes some new improvements.
Here is the changelog 0.8.4.1:
IMPROVEMENTS
- Some minor improvements to the way the inventory page displays information when entering and exiting the page.
- The code for casting spells in combat has been revised, and when the enemy responds to a spell attack and their attack does no damage, it will no longer show the blood image on the player. Other minor details have also been polished.
- Improved images of throne rooms.
ADDED
- Added the sound of 'Riding' when travelling to the wizard tower in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.
CHANGES
- Changed the image of the BogBeast.
- Changed the orientation of the 'Plains4' image.
BUGSFIXES
- Fixed a page redirection error when a player returned to the East Gallery after encountering an obstacle in the adventure 'Your first Adventure'.
- Fixed a bug that caused an immediate combat cancel when the player used the 'Sing to tHe beast' spell on an enemy that was not labelled as a Beast.
- Fixed two texts that were not displayed in the Narland Inn events. (The lost City Story)
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to gain excessive experience points by going back and forth in the catacombs of Narland. (The Lost City story)
- Fixed a small bug where when trying to fish on the shores of Turania the option to use a shovel to dig in the sand mound (if available) could disappear. (Song of Kings & Wars story)
