MINOR UPDATE

Build 10531585

This is a small update that fixes some bugs and includes some new improvements.

Here is the changelog 0.8.4.1:

IMPROVEMENTS

Some minor improvements to the way the inventory page displays information when entering and exiting the page.

The code for casting spells in combat has been revised, and when the enemy responds to a spell attack and their attack does no damage, it will no longer show the blood image on the player. Other minor details have also been polished.

Improved images of throne rooms.

ADDED

Added the sound of 'Riding' when travelling to the wizard tower in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.

CHANGES

Changed the image of the BogBeast.

Changed the orientation of the 'Plains4' image.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a page redirection error when a player returned to the East Gallery after encountering an obstacle in the adventure 'Your first Adventure'.

Fixed a bug that caused an immediate combat cancel when the player used the 'Sing to tHe beast' spell on an enemy that was not labelled as a Beast.

Fixed two texts that were not displayed in the Narland Inn events. (The lost City Story)

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to gain excessive experience points by going back and forth in the catacombs of Narland. (The Lost City story)

Fixed a small bug where when trying to fish on the shores of Turania the option to use a shovel to dig in the sand mound (if available) could disappear. (Song of Kings & Wars story)