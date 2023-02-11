 Skip to content

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 11 February 2023

MINOR UPDATE

Build 10531585

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that fixes some bugs and includes some new improvements.

Here is the changelog 0.8.4.1:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Some minor improvements to the way the inventory page displays information when entering and exiting the page.
  • The code for casting spells in combat has been revised, and when the enemy responds to a spell attack and their attack does no damage, it will no longer show the blood image on the player. Other minor details have also been polished.
  • Improved images of throne rooms.

ADDED

  • Added the sound of 'Riding' when travelling to the wizard tower in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.

CHANGES

  • Changed the image of the BogBeast.
  • Changed the orientation of the 'Plains4' image.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed a page redirection error when a player returned to the East Gallery after encountering an obstacle in the adventure 'Your first Adventure'.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an immediate combat cancel when the player used the 'Sing to tHe beast' spell on an enemy that was not labelled as a Beast.
  • Fixed two texts that were not displayed in the Narland Inn events. (The lost City Story)
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to gain excessive experience points by going back and forth in the catacombs of Narland. (The Lost City story)
  • Fixed a small bug where when trying to fish on the shores of Turania the option to use a shovel to dig in the sand mound (if available) could disappear. (Song of Kings & Wars story)

Changed files in this update

