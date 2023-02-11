 Skip to content

Re:|THM - once upon a time update for 11 February 2023

β1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10531560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the UI in the center of the battle screen. (Victory and defeat are now easier to understand.)
Tweaked the difficulty level of the sound game screen.
Tweaked dialog and map glitches.
Fixed a bug that prevented keyboard input for some BattleMode songs.
Fixed an exception when rewinding time for the first time at the beginning of the story.
Fixed a bug that prevented the use of time reversal.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154941
  • Loading history…
