Adjusted the UI in the center of the battle screen. (Victory and defeat are now easier to understand.)
Tweaked the difficulty level of the sound game screen.
Tweaked dialog and map glitches.
Fixed a bug that prevented keyboard input for some BattleMode songs.
Fixed an exception when rewinding time for the first time at the beginning of the story.
Fixed a bug that prevented the use of time reversal.
Re:|THM - once upon a time update for 11 February 2023
β1.12
