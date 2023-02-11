 Skip to content

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 11 February 2023

Update

Build 10531554

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Text and voice language can be changed in game
  • Added resolution to settings
  • Detective mode starts faster
  • Kegeln - no bowlingballs problem fixed
  • Repair glasses now working propperly
  • Drunk buff wears off faster
  • Fixed character names not disappearing
  • Red Eye and Enemys load correctly
  • Dialog Flow improved
  • Categorys in inventory

