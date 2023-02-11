- Text and voice language can be changed in game
- Added resolution to settings
- Detective mode starts faster
- Kegeln - no bowlingballs problem fixed
- Repair glasses now working propperly
- Drunk buff wears off faster
- Fixed character names not disappearing
- Red Eye and Enemys load correctly
- Dialog Flow improved
- Categorys in inventory
