Hey everyone! Since I have a new game coming out soon (Poosh XL - Wishlist here) I wanted to pop back into some of my other games and fix bugs and make some improvements.

-Updated to a newer Unity Engine version

-Fixed a bunch of minor reported bugs

-Adjusted some particle effects to be less performance draining

-Added the internal leaderboards menu (and kept link to Steam full menu)

-Updated the Adamvision logo splash, no more bright white screen, this is the future.

-Made some changes to ensure compatibility on Steam Deck, tested and confirmed working great :)

The only thing that I couldn't update was the Linux 32-bit version. Which honestly I forgot I even had. So that will stay on the old version I guess. To be fair I don't really understand the whole 32-bit / 64-bit thing anyways. BUT the Linux 64-bit / universal build should hopefully work on both? I don't know man, I just work here.

I hope you continue to enjoy my games, and please check out Poosh XL.

Thanks for the continued support.

-adamvision



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055910/Poosh_XL/