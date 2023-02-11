 Skip to content

Ding Dong XL update for 11 February 2023

V9s

Share · View all patches · Build 10531474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Since I have a new game coming out soon (Poosh XL - Wishlist here) I wanted to pop back into some of my other games and fix bugs and make some improvements.

-Updated to a newer Unity Engine version
-Fixed a bunch of minor reported bugs
-Adjusted some particle effects to be less performance draining
-Added the internal leaderboards menu (and kept link to Steam full menu)
-Updated the Adamvision logo splash, no more bright white screen, this is the future.
-Made some changes to ensure compatibility on Steam Deck, tested and confirmed working great :)

The only thing that I couldn't update was the Linux 32-bit version. Which honestly I forgot I even had. So that will stay on the old version I guess. To be fair I don't really understand the whole 32-bit / 64-bit thing anyways. BUT the Linux 64-bit / universal build should hopefully work on both? I don't know man, I just work here.

I hope you continue to enjoy my games, and please check out Poosh XL.

Thanks for the continued support.

-adamvision


https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055910/Poosh_XL/

