Void Eagle update for 11 February 2023

Atmospheric Update 1

11 February 2023

Atmospheric Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for joining me in Void Eagle. Today I release the first patch to enhance the games ambience. I hope you are enjoying your time in outer space, and I would love to see times posted in this fast-paced space racer. Good luck pilots!

