Added an upgrade to add guards on both sides of the push platform. Related achievements were added accordingly.
Upgraded levels can now be downgraded. It does not cost money to raise the level to the same level again.
Changed the player's color to reflect the player's name as well.
Sweets Pusher Friends update for 11 February 2023
Feature added (Ver 1.0.5)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
