Sweets Pusher Friends update for 11 February 2023

Feature added (Ver 1.0.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 10531463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added an upgrade to add guards on both sides of the push platform. Related achievements were added accordingly.

  • Upgraded levels can now be downgraded. It does not cost money to raise the level to the same level again.

  • Changed the player's color to reflect the player's name as well.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

