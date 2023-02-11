Massive Update: New scenes , more features, Unreal Engine 5.1.1!



We are pleased to announce big changes to our line-up, including two brand new scenes.

In addition to the update we are launching our public Discord server:

https://discord.gg/FKweGE7EG5 Join us for the latest information and updates!

PATCH NOTES:

Removal of Island Scene

We decided to remove the Island scene from the main benchmark in order to better represent game engine performance. It remains a great stress tool and will as such remain available through beta branches. (Properties->Beta on Ezbench in Steam Library, branch 5.0)

New Scene: Photogrammetry

Billion+ Triangles

Unreal Engine 5 Nanite

Hardware accelerated Lumen Lighting & Shadows (Ray tracing)

8K Virtual Textures

Quixel Megascans Photogrammetry Assets

Our photogrammetry test showcases how extreme quality source assets can be used in game environments and engines at real time. Heavy shadow maps and VRAM usage.

New Scene: GPU Particle Test

Billion+ Triangles

Unreal Engine 5 Nanite

Hardware accelerated Lumen Lighting & Shadows (Ray tracing)

8K Virtual Textures

Over 100K Swarming static meshes. Niagara particle system.

Listen to the sound of a black hole and watch the metallic drones swarm around a pillar - like moth to the flame.