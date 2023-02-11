 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Balance 97.261/100 update for 11 February 2023

Balance 97.261/100 Update #16

Share · View all patches · Build 10531415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.97.259.5

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:

  • Updated the Credits list.
  • Fixed the problem that the back button would cover the hand.
  • Fixed the problem that the background of the towel was broken due to shaking in the towel level.
  • Adjusted the name and serial number displayed by all music.
  • Fixed the problem that the handle 2 part of the operation button can not respond when using the handle for two people.
  • Added a new two-person mode, focus mode can see real-time both sides of the operation.
  • Began to adjust the full versionːsteamhappyː.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, MX & LQ, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,
Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,
W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng
PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,
Alex Wilkins, Prosie, KenG, ShantiL,
thewindbell.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun
February 12, 2023

Changed files in this update

Depot 2219181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link