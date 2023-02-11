Balance 97.261/100 Update #16

Share · View all patches · Build 10531415 · Last edited 11 February 2023 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.97.259.5

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Updated the Credits list.

Fixed the problem that the back button would cover the hand.

Fixed the problem that the background of the towel was broken due to shaking in the towel level.

Adjusted the name and serial number displayed by all music.

Fixed the problem that the handle 2 part of the operation button can not respond when using the handle for two people.

Added a new two-person mode, focus mode can see real-time both sides of the operation.

Began to adjust the full versionːsteamhappyː.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, MX & LQ, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins, Prosie, KenG, ShantiL,

thewindbell.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 12, 2023