That Makes Sense update for 11 February 2023

v 1.07 - Stealth Release

This is what I'm calling a "Stealth Release". This is the full game, all puzzles and achievements are enabled; the game is complete. Next week I'll tell Steam to promote it as a full release.

  • Steam achievements enabled
  • Removed grass from Tomato

For anyone who has already played the game, all history is reset. This was done to ensure the Steam achievements are unlocked correctly while playing through the game.

If you have wishlisted the game, now is the time to go ahead and purchase, the game is complete!

