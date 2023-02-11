Fix the previous problem that the monster cannot shoot when it is too close to the player
Added rifle 'STA-1A'
New custom mode can adjust the time
There are three new achievements
[only Chinese Version]
苟延残喘 update for 11 February 2023
Fixed the inability to shoot when the monster is too close, added weapons......
