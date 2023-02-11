 Skip to content

苟延残喘 update for 11 February 2023

Fixed the inability to shoot when the monster is too close, added weapons......

Last edited by Wendy

Fix the previous problem that the monster cannot shoot when it is too close to the player
Added rifle 'STA-1A'


New custom mode can adjust the time

There are three new achievements
[only Chinese Version]

