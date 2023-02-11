 Skip to content

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 11 February 2023

Hotfix: v.1.0.6

Build 10531221

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Hotfix update version 1.0.6, has applied.

v.1.0.6 Patch Note

Improvements

  • The game no longer hangs in the background.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

