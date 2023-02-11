Hotfix: v.1.0.6

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 1.0.6, has applied.
v.1.0.6 Patch Note
Improvements
- The game no longer hangs in the background.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update