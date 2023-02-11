[Game Hotfix] Sorting for units and residents

Greetings my friend, today's patch includes the following contents
Units sorting
- Click the work type in the unit panel to sort the unit list.
Residents sorting
- Click on each attribute label in the population panel to sort residents.
Delivering optimization
- When delivering items for production, the working unit will deliver more items for each production plan. the minimum number of delivering has been changed from 5 to 20
Bug fixing
- Average satisfaction and average inflation values exclude androids.
- Under the Global view type, the mouse wheel input on the UI is blocked. Prevent zooming when scrolling the UI.
Wish you all a happy game and everything goes well~
Changed files in this update