Reshaping Mars update for 11 February 2023

[Game Hotfix] Sorting for units and residents

Build 10531197

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings my friend, today's patch includes the following contents

Units sorting

  • Click the work type in the unit panel to sort the unit list.

Residents sorting

  • Click on each attribute label in the population panel to sort residents.

Delivering optimization

  • When delivering items for production, the working unit will deliver more items for each production plan. the minimum number of delivering has been changed from 5 to 20

Bug fixing

  • Average satisfaction and average inflation values exclude androids.
  • Under the Global view type, the mouse wheel input on the UI is blocked. Prevent zooming when scrolling the UI.

Wish you all a happy game and everything goes well~

