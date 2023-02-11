 Skip to content

The Cooking Class update for 11 February 2023

Bugfix of 11/02/2023

The Cooking Class update for 11 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Solved a critical bug with the pause menù
  • More optimization during the game, so more fps
  • Solved an occasional bug in the credits

Thank you for your patience and trust in us!




  
