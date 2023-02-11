Update 1.03 - FIXED "GENERATING..." ERROR!

Fixed errors caused by 'comma-style' floats (found in non-US locales e.g. Germany) - these errors include:
- Campaign stuck on "Generating..."
- Being unable to move the mouse
Changed files in this update