Street Lords update for 11 February 2023

Update 1.03 - FIXED "GENERATING..." ERROR!

11 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed errors caused by 'comma-style' floats (found in non-US locales e.g. Germany) - these errors include:

  • Campaign stuck on "Generating..."
  • Being unable to move the mouse

