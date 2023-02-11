 Skip to content

HAXWARE COMGAM update for 11 February 2023

Warriors now save!

Build 10531157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update!

The warriors now save when you go to the battle view. & you can see some of the item details when you hover over items in the inventory view.

Brain Factory overhaul is coming soon!

