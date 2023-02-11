 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 11 February 2023

More fixes

Build 10531156

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-renamed Plants to Entities and added Entities.Treasure. (this may break some functions sorry about that)
-functions now move to the front when selected
-removed dig_pond function
-fixed arrow keys blocked after closing code completer
-fixed list.pop(n)
-some improvements in the docs

