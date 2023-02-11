Hotfix: v.1.0.5

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 1.0.5, has applied.
v.1.0.5 Patch Note
Improvements
- A "Borderless Window Mode" setting has been added to the [Graphics] tab of the settings screen.
Balance
3rd Sub-chapter
- Monster Table
HP: 250 → 150
- Master Chef
Fire damage: 16 → 20
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game could not be played on Wild difficulty in some hidden stages.
- Fixed an issue with "Alpha God" and "Master Chef" moving buildings.
- Fixed an issue causing "Master Chef" to unintentionally move defense targets.
- Fixed an issue with "Monster Table" not displaying health.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update