Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 11 February 2023

Hotfix: v.1.0.5

11 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Hotfix update version 1.0.5, has applied.

v.1.0.5 Patch Note

Improvements

  • A "Borderless Window Mode" setting has been added to the [Graphics] tab of the settings screen.

Balance

3rd Sub-chapter
  • Monster Table
    HP: 250 → 150
  • Master Chef
    Fire damage: 16 → 20

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game could not be played on Wild difficulty in some hidden stages.
  • Fixed an issue with "Alpha God" and "Master Chef" moving buildings.
  • Fixed an issue causing "Master Chef" to unintentionally move defense targets.
  • Fixed an issue with "Monster Table" not displaying health.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

