 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Worshippers Of The Gain update for 11 February 2023

Update 22 - Bug fix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10531079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Howdy, Gainers.

Here's the first bug-fix for Update 22. It's just a small tidy-up of a few typos here and there.

​What's new?

  • Fixed about a dozen typos, mainly in Hunk and Terry's content.

Changed files in this update

WOTG Depot 1485012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link