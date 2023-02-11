English
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 780 -> 785)
[Lost in the Sand]Your allies can now finish their decryption.
[Lost in the Sand]The book you found in the library is now a usable item.
[Lost in the Sand]If you decided to decrypt the book by yourself, you can now do so by reading it at the cost of a lot of sanities. (But, you may be able to find more insides.)
[Sanity]New way to cause a game over: When your main character's sanity is reduced to 0 or lower, it triggers a game over.
【迷失于沙粒中】剧情继续。（变量780->785）
【迷失于沙粒中】你的盟友现在可以完成那本书的解密工作了。
【迷失于沙粒中】那本书现在是一件可以使用的物品。
【迷失于沙粒中】如果你决定不依靠任何其它组织，而自行解密那本书，你现在可以通过阅读和损失大量的San值来完成这项工作。（但是，你可以知道更多故事的内容。）
【San值】新的导致游戏结束的可能性：如果你的主角的San值下降到0或以下，会触发游戏结束。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 February 2023
Update, Version 20230211
