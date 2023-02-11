- Fixed the bug causing accumulated Pain levels to change too abruptly when the Pain Limit is decreased.
- “Keep Them Coming” can no longer be triggered by casting spells.
- Fixed “Determination” doing nothing when used against enemies on the same tile as a doorway.
- Fixed the possibility of attacking Runic Boulders while Stunned.
- Added an Accuracy bonus to Throwing Nets, Nistrian Flame Flasks, and Spider Blood Flasks.
- Fixed the bug causing some contracts to not register the Necromancer’s death.
- Fixed Brigand Geomancers casting “Stone Spikes” without a good enough reason.
- Fixed Brigand Geomancers using the character’s Spell Range instead of their own when casting “Boulder Toss”.
- Dungeon Bats and Giant Rats can no longer open doors.
- Updated Crowns’ sprite.
- Fixed Elite Brynn Guards not switching to their alternative sprite when in combat state.
- Fixed Horse Pelts using an incorrect sprite when dropped on the floor.
- The Brigands' speech lines aimed at nearby allies are no longer triggered by nearby dogs.
- Bleeding enemies no longer use the character’s speech lines.
- Completely fixed the bug that allowed some animals to use speech lines.
- The Brynn Hierophant now uses his intended name and role.
- Fixed Mannshire Guards being tagged as Osbrook Guards.
- The standalone Prologue is now up-to-date.
Stoneshard update for 11 February 2023
Hotfixes 0.8.0.25-0.8.0.27 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update