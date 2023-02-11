 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 11 February 2023

Hotfixes 0.8.0.25-0.8.0.27 - Changelog

Build 10531026

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug causing accumulated Pain levels to change too abruptly when the Pain Limit is decreased.
  • “Keep Them Coming” can no longer be triggered by casting spells.
  • Fixed “Determination” doing nothing when used against enemies on the same tile as a doorway.
  • Fixed the possibility of attacking Runic Boulders while Stunned.
  • Added an Accuracy bonus to Throwing Nets, Nistrian Flame Flasks, and Spider Blood Flasks.
  • Fixed the bug causing some contracts to not register the Necromancer’s death.
  • Fixed Brigand Geomancers casting “Stone Spikes” without a good enough reason.
  • Fixed Brigand Geomancers using the character’s Spell Range instead of their own when casting “Boulder Toss”.
  • Dungeon Bats and Giant Rats can no longer open doors.
  • Updated Crowns’ sprite.
  • Fixed Elite Brynn Guards not switching to their alternative sprite when in combat state.
  • Fixed Horse Pelts using an incorrect sprite when dropped on the floor.
  • The Brigands' speech lines aimed at nearby allies are no longer triggered by nearby dogs.
  • Bleeding enemies no longer use the character’s speech lines.
  • Completely fixed the bug that allowed some animals to use speech lines.
  • The Brynn Hierophant now uses his intended name and role.
  • Fixed Mannshire Guards being tagged as Osbrook Guards.
  • The standalone Prologue is now up-to-date.

