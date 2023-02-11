Update 1.5

Oh! Hi everybody! I continue to actively work on the project, thanks to the support of the fans. Many thanks to everyone for participating in the process.

List of improvements:

Fixed a bug with the disappearance of the cursor;

If you restarted the level, the music will continue to play from the same point;

Returned the sound from the machine gun;

Improved smoke effect;

A few more minor changes to the UI (work on the UI will continue later).

I continue to work on optimization and bug fixes, and a new "Racing" mode will be available soon.