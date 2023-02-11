 Skip to content

Alice Escaped! update for 11 February 2023

Patchnote 1.1.0

Patchnote 1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multiple save data is now supported!　Now you can repeat your adventure over and over again with your main save data intact. Don't tell Cheshire Cat.
  • The Enter key is now fixed as the decision key for those who can't help themselves with keyboard operations. No one uses it as a jump key...?
  • One tutorial has been added. Also, I added a "Skip tutorial" item to the config.
  • Fixed a strange bug where for some reason my buddy would start shaking when I walked.
  • Fixed some other bugs.

