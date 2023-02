Hi there Coiners,

This is a very small rebalancing update where level 0 FunFair difficulty was tweaked as well as the pusher speed for the machine used in this level.

Also difficulty Coiner now unlocks when you reach level 3 and difficulty Casino unlocks when you reach difficulty 6.

The PerkShop now unlocks when you reach any level 1.

This update does not affect anyone who is already at or above the mentioned levels.