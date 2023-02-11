 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 11 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.60 – Character Movement

Share · View all patches · Build 10530891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Character now has 2 speeds, walk and run. This is to slow the pace of the game, it also makes the world much more dangerous. AI speeds have been updated to match the new pace.
  • You can now sprint while strafing and moving backwards.
  • Lots of animations changed out and improved
  • Found another way to stop players farming the starting items by dying so now only new games will receive a small amount of starting items

Fixed

  • Bad animations for the torchlight
  • Removed the annoying fire trails from the torchlight

Added

  • New dust particles effect that will automatically activate with a random rotation
  • Random animations to character creator

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link