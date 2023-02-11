Territory – Alpha 5.60 – Character Movement

Changed
- Character now has 2 speeds, walk and run. This is to slow the pace of the game, it also makes the world much more dangerous. AI speeds have been updated to match the new pace.
- You can now sprint while strafing and moving backwards.
- Lots of animations changed out and improved
- Found another way to stop players farming the starting items by dying so now only new games will receive a small amount of starting items
Fixed
- Bad animations for the torchlight
- Removed the annoying fire trails from the torchlight
Added
- New dust particles effect that will automatically activate with a random rotation
- Random animations to character creator
Changed files in this update