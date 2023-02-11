V0.815 || MOON BASE || Dynamic Inflation/Deflation

**
Hello fellow players!
A new base on the moon got added as a possible safe house!
I can see Pine Island from here!
For those who are new to No Time, safe houses are generally late game, but you can acquire it through the crafting of the unknown destination chip!
You will need an exo suit for this moon base however as the exterior will be quite deadly!
All items, which are sold in no time now are based on Pine Islands Gold value, which means their prices rise and fall based on the state of the currency!
Edward Meme by SansTheMemeLord
You were able to make use of differing old prices and time travel to earn huge sums of money in previous versions, but this time you got to also look out for your own impact on the economy!
Image by SansTheMemeLord
Space Gates on other planets have dialing panels now!
And now you can display your favorite Star Addresses in the cartography room (More on that coming in future updates very soon!), you can find them inside the big spiky towers on some planets.
You are a time traveler so use your powers wisely!
Enjoy!
God bless
-Erathor
**
February 10th V0.815
- Added a moon safe house
- Added moon rocks
- Added damage from hypothermia
- Added Cheese
- Added craftable Moon Cheese
- Added price inflation to items based on gold price
- Added gradual manipulation of gold price based on gold trade
- Added a mach2 car wreck to the range of prototypes standing inside Manhofer labs (Thanks to szogun for crashing the 3d model)
- Moved the time travel from 2028 to December 2029
- Moved the cave fragment during the 1800s to the surface
- Altered some lines during the Quest for Edward part to make it clearer what to do during the laser defense
- Fixed the pink material for one of the keys in the game
- Fixed the lack of caffeine in soda perfect bottles
- Fixed edwards line about gold being 200 gold, to be 100
- Fixed the "becuase" typo in Edwards dialogue during Epilogue II
- Fixed the missing navigation mesh to the safehouse
- Fixed the safe house keeper from not playing any music when asked to
- Fixed the occasional 4000bc teleport (dont worry you will be able to travel there by other means in the future)
- Fixed the issue where failing the noir quest would get you soft locked
- Fixed flying objects in cape dun during the 1520s-1530s (Credit to Fire Phoenix for reporting)
- Fixed an issue where edward would be stuck on shooting the last agent in the prologue
- Fixed the clipping dollar bag in the prologue
- Fixed the crystals from spawning ingots instead of ore
- Added a graph line to the gold graph in the bank
- Adjusted some of the gold trade impact
