V0.815 || MOON BASE || Dynamic Inflation/Deflation

Hello fellow players!

A new base on the moon got added as a possible safe house!

I can see Pine Island from here!

For those who are new to No Time, safe houses are generally late game, but you can acquire it through the crafting of the unknown destination chip!

You will need an exo suit for this moon base however as the exterior will be quite deadly!

All items, which are sold in no time now are based on Pine Islands Gold value, which means their prices rise and fall based on the state of the currency!



Edward Meme by SansTheMemeLord

You were able to make use of differing old prices and time travel to earn huge sums of money in previous versions, but this time you got to also look out for your own impact on the economy!



Image by SansTheMemeLord

Space Gates on other planets have dialing panels now!

And now you can display your favorite Star Addresses in the cartography room (More on that coming in future updates very soon!), you can find them inside the big spiky towers on some planets.

You are a time traveler so use your powers wisely!

Enjoy!

God bless

-Erathor

February 10th V0.815