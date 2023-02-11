Hotfix - Patch 1.0.10b

Developer note: This is a very small hotfix I made in the middle of the night, because some bastard little bugs got reported and they stole my sleep, hopefully they will never bother my players again!

[Features]

• Polished the New Game interface a bit, to accomodate for the upcoming Nightmare+ difficulty mode. (More interface adjustments are coming along with the N+ Patch, releasing Soon™!)

[Bugfix]

• Fixed a bug where the spell Electron would not fade after the correct amount of time, making it WAY more powerful than it should.

• Fixed a bug where tracked quests could not be untracked after saving the game and reopening the interface.

• Fixed a bug where the character would sometimes fall under the world, into the endless abyss, that is probably staring at you right now.