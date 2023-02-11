 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deathtide Survivors update for 11 February 2023

Hotfix - Patch 1.0.10b

Share · View all patches · Build 10530804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Developer note: This is a very small hotfix I made in the middle of the night, because some bastard little bugs got reported and they stole my sleep, hopefully they will never bother my players again!

[Features]
• Polished the New Game interface a bit, to accomodate for the upcoming Nightmare+ difficulty mode. (More interface adjustments are coming along with the N+ Patch, releasing Soon™!)

[Bugfix]
• Fixed a bug where the spell Electron would not fade after the correct amount of time, making it WAY more powerful than it should.
• Fixed a bug where tracked quests could not be untracked after saving the game and reopening the interface.
• Fixed a bug where the character would sometimes fall under the world, into the endless abyss, that is probably staring at you right now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237072
  • Loading history…
Depot 2237073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link