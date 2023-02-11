 Skip to content

最后四人-The last four update for 11 February 2023

2023.2.11 Fixing a bug

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the following bugs:

  1. The cat was still alive when the mourner returned to the food processing plant immediately after seeing him dragging the body.
  2. Failed to activate the "Funeral" entry bug when the mourner drags zombies, drags girls, and drags cats from the same archive
    The following features are added:
  3. After clearance, click p to restore all hunger and sanity values when opening a new archive again, so as to facilitate clearance users to unlock all entries.
    (Do not pay attention to the dialog box text overbox problem (^.~))
    If you encounter any bugs, please give us feedback in the comments section or q group 948843464.

