2023.2.11 Fixing a bug

Fixed the following bugs:
- The cat was still alive when the mourner returned to the food processing plant immediately after seeing him dragging the body.
- Failed to activate the "Funeral" entry bug when the mourner drags zombies, drags girls, and drags cats from the same archive
The following features are added:
- After clearance, click p to restore all hunger and sanity values when opening a new archive again, so as to facilitate clearance users to unlock all entries.
(Do not pay attention to the dialog box text overbox problem (^.~))
If you encounter any bugs, please give us feedback in the comments section or q group 948843464.
Changed files in this update