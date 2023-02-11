- [Function optimization] Equipment durability is changed to: when attacking and counterattacking, the durability of the worn equipment is -1, and the durability is restored to the maximum value at the beginning of the round
- [New Feature] Complete English and Traditional Chinese localization
- [New function] Add Bezier curve when dragging cards
- [Numerical Adjustment] The two printed cards of Warrior and Mage have been changed to disappear
- [Numerical Adjustment] Increase the initial card library of Warrior and Mage to 40 cards
- [Numerical adjustment] The default camp of the altar is changed to the enemy
- [Numerical adjustment] The summoning altar is changed to, if the altar already exists, the elite monster will be summoned
- [Numerical Adjustment] All mobs have the ability to remove armor. In the first two chapters, the boss only retains the ability to remove fixed armor. In the last two chapters, only bosses and elite monsters are reserved.
- [Numerical Adjustment] Monster numerical adjustment
- [BUG Fix] During the battle, when switching characters, you need to refresh the card fetters
- [BUG Fix] When the card is settled, the card fetter needs to be switched
- [BUG Fix] The last buff of the equipment was removed before it took effect
- [BUG Fix] Clearing the level to unlock the card, unlocking the captain twice
- [BUG Fix] Swiftness and the first round will not take effect, and will only take effect in the second round
- [BUG Fix] The Artifact of Rage Staff will still appear after being owned
- [Visualization] Change the background image of the loading interface
- [Visualization] The plot of the loading interface is replaced with tips
- [Visualization] Repair card description, the previous card name will have keywords
- [Visualization] Change the character avatar
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 11 February 2023
V0.9.9-Equipment Enhancement: Durability is automatically restored every turn
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update