Software Inc. update for 11 February 2023

New building materials out on unstable branch

Build 10530788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes for Beta 1.4.13

Changes

  • New materials added for buildings and most of the old ones have been overhauled
  • Building material system has been overhauled such that you can map 2 colors instead of just 1 and a metallic channel has been added
  • Added a simple skybox for reflections, even if SSR is disabled, so metallic materials still look decent
  • Hub caps are now varied across cars and randomized
  • New surveillance desk 3D model dropped
  • Made security's reaction to catching burglars red-handed a little more convincing

Fixes

  • Fixed grid missing in furniture editor
  • Fixed founders overlapping other UI elements in character menu if UI scaling is used on smaller screen resolutions
  • Fixed UI sometimes breaking after loading a game if pixel perfect UI was disabled
  • Fixed skyscraper window rendering being broken for like 3 years
  • Fixed sky not rendering as a gradient using OpenGL
  • Fixed wall drag tool not properly checking whether rooms are supported after change in some cases

