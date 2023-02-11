New building materials out on unstable branch

Patch notes for Beta 1.4.13
Changes
- New materials added for buildings and most of the old ones have been overhauled
- Building material system has been overhauled such that you can map 2 colors instead of just 1 and a metallic channel has been added
- Added a simple skybox for reflections, even if SSR is disabled, so metallic materials still look decent
- Hub caps are now varied across cars and randomized
- New surveillance desk 3D model dropped
- Made security's reaction to catching burglars red-handed a little more convincing
Fixes
- Fixed grid missing in furniture editor
- Fixed founders overlapping other UI elements in character menu if UI scaling is used on smaller screen resolutions
- Fixed UI sometimes breaking after loading a game if pixel perfect UI was disabled
- Fixed skyscraper window rendering being broken for like 3 years
- Fixed sky not rendering as a gradient using OpenGL
- Fixed wall drag tool not properly checking whether rooms are supported after change in some cases
Changed depots in dev branch