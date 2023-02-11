Hola!

I've noticed that 1 hit death leads to most players playing extremely cautiously. That's not fun! So now when you hit something the auto teleportation is triggered. Though you still won't be able to rush each level, as charges are limited. Currently, I'm trying to figure out the right amount of charges and their recovery speed.

Another gameplay change is that the ship is now faster. Previously I've faced situations when I know the ship will collide in a second, but there was really no escape. With a 20% speed boost this situation will occur less often.

And lastly, I've brought settings menus, like Controls both for the keyboard and gamepad. You can set keys for anything. You can even break the game by putting all actions on the same button. Why would you do that?! I don't know, have fun.

Thanks for staying tuned!

Changelog

Gameplay:

Teleportation now triggers automatically on impact (can be disabled in settings)

The ship is now 20% faster

Textures for nebula level 1

UI:

Added Gameplay settings

Added Video & Audio settings

Added Keyboard and Gamepad control settings

Added an in-game leaderboard

Else: