Patch 2.1.041 Overworld update and improved debugging

We have completely redesigned the level selection overworld:

It is less cluttered now, with a layout which intuitively makes more sense. So finding your next destination should be more straightforward. We also added a little hint signifying the feature that you can track your progression by hovering your cursor over the cog icon in the upper right corner.

We have also made slight changes which should help you with debugging your solution.

When ALAN runs into an obstacle and can't continue it's program, the debugging info won't disappear immediately on the circuit board. This makes it easier to analyse the terminal state of you solution and thus finding the potential error.

We also improved the information presented in the in-game console. This is-game console can be accessed when you close the circuit board panel. This information can also help with debugging.