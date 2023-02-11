0.6.1 Release Candidate available for testing

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.6.1 is soon here so it is once again time to test the release ahead of time.

The highlights of this release are the new pulling cilia upgrade (and finished general updates framework), new movement mode selectable in the options along with further work towards full controller support, a microbe benchmarking tool, showing our news feed and new patch notes in the game, additional features for the auto-evo exploring tool, and of course various smaller bug fixes and tweaks.

To test the version early switch to the "beta" version on Steam (in the game properties) and you can then play the test build.