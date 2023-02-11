 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thrive update for 11 February 2023

0.6.1 Release Candidate available for testing

Share · View all patches · Build 10530708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.6.1 is soon here so it is once again time to test the release ahead of time.

The highlights of this release are the new pulling cilia upgrade (and finished general updates framework), new movement mode selectable in the options along with further work towards full controller support, a microbe benchmarking tool, showing our news feed and new patch notes in the game, additional features for the auto-evo exploring tool, and of course various smaller bug fixes and tweaks.

To test the version early switch to the "beta" version on Steam (in the game properties) and you can then play the test build.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10530708
Thrive Windows Content Depot 1779203
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link