Update notes for February 11th.

- Fixed mission finding cat saving after finding the cat and reloading bug.
- Added XYZ position in the world on the Debug visuals option
- Updated Sorad Elite's AI (WIP).
- Fixed baseball bat holding without Baseball Bat.
- Added HUD scaler in the options for people with weird screen setup.
- Added Ram's mission, race reveal party mission.
- Added random battle missions.
- Ruby's ponytail now floats when ennemies are nearby.
- Added Optrellian's Combat system.
- Added Toast's Combat system.
- Added Natixta's Combat system.
- Added Ram's Combat system.
- Added combat introduction mission for each characters
- Started studying Network coding...
- Fixed a lot of bugs.
Neon Tail update for 11 February 2023
