Neon Tail update for 11 February 2023

Update notes for February 11th.

  • Fixed mission finding cat saving after finding the cat and reloading bug.
  • Added XYZ position in the world on the Debug visuals option
  • Updated Sorad Elite's AI (WIP).
  • Fixed baseball bat holding without Baseball Bat.
  • Added HUD scaler in the options for people with weird screen setup.
  • Added Ram's mission, race reveal party mission.
  • Added random battle missions.
  • Ruby's ponytail now floats when ennemies are nearby.
  • Added Optrellian's Combat system.
  • Added Toast's Combat system.
  • Added Natixta's Combat system.
  • Added Ram's Combat system.
  • Added combat introduction mission for each characters
  • Started studying Network coding...
  • Fixed a lot of bugs.

