Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 33

Hatoyan, Sendou, Gyanta

"J.A" does not hit some characters in a crouching position, so a hit box has been added.

Garasha

Fixed a bug that caused "2.A" to become an infinite combo for some characters.

Kinoko

"J.X" fixed a bug where it would always trigger even if Kinoko was not holding a mushroom

Added Hurt Box to crouching head part

Dr.K

Fixed restand hit if attacked just before hitting the ground

Traning mode

Anna - Fixed a bug that caused a save state bug

Natanee - Fixed bug with Ultra2 damage counter not resetting

Dr.K - Fixed bug where wing jump debuff would still be active if save state occurred after "5.X", "5.EX"

Net Play

Fixed problems with online lobby

Other minor fixes.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.