-fixed spaces after statement causing an error
-fixed unary negation
-fixed resolution messing up when resizing window
-fixed corrupted options breaking the game
-fixed code being lost when entering the menu while editing
-fixed code completer not always closing on escape
-fixed items from docs showing in the research menu
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 11 February 2023
More fixes
