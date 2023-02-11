 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 11 February 2023

More fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed spaces after statement causing an error
-fixed unary negation
-fixed resolution messing up when resizing window
-fixed corrupted options breaking the game
-fixed code being lost when entering the menu while editing
-fixed code completer not always closing on escape
-fixed items from docs showing in the research menu

Changed files in this update

