Update Log # 24 - v0.8.5

By this version, the elements of the staff warrior have been basically complete~~
Related to the staff warrior:
- Adjust the mage's initial attribute
- Adjust the wizard's growth table
- Red wand==effect adjustment==change from getting a small amount of tricolor magic to getting a medium amount of red magic
- Decay staff==new staff
- Lens staff==new staff
- Ejection staff==new staff
- Blood staff==new staff
- Green Magic Shield==new shield
- Corrupt Shield==new shield
- Dark yellow rune==new growth artifact
- Blood rune==new growth artifact
- Corrupt Rune==New growth artifact
- verdant rune==new growth artifact
- Magic lens==effect adjustment==change to 1 continuous action, but the number of nail lens layers can be stacked
Global adjustment:
- Energy potion==Effect adjustment==When the mage uses it, the effect is changed to gain tricolor magic
- Apothecary==Add event logic==When facing the mage, the suspicious potion will add the growth value of tricolor magic
- Fire extinguishing==Fire extinguishing card given to players by Coke Slim. Mages can consume red magic to remove
- Add information about mage's growth artifact and equipment in the atlas
BUG repair:
- Wrong repair of scavenger equipment level
- When the Thorn Shoulder Armor counterattacks, the enemy's HP will be displayed as the Hero's HP
Changed files in this update