与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 11 February 2023

Update Log # 24 - v0.8.5

Update Log # 24 - v0.8.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By this version, the elements of the staff warrior have been basically complete~~

  • Adjust the mage's initial attribute
  • Adjust the wizard's growth table
  • Red wand==effect adjustment==change from getting a small amount of tricolor magic to getting a medium amount of red magic
  • Decay staff==new staff
  • Lens staff==new staff
  • Ejection staff==new staff
  • Blood staff==new staff
  • Green Magic Shield==new shield
  • Corrupt Shield==new shield
  • Dark yellow rune==new growth artifact
  • Blood rune==new growth artifact
  • Corrupt Rune==New growth artifact
  • verdant rune==new growth artifact
  • Magic lens==effect adjustment==change to 1 continuous action, but the number of nail lens layers can be stacked
Global adjustment:
  • Energy potion==Effect adjustment==When the mage uses it, the effect is changed to gain tricolor magic
  • Apothecary==Add event logic==When facing the mage, the suspicious potion will add the growth value of tricolor magic
  • Fire extinguishing==Fire extinguishing card given to players by Coke Slim. Mages can consume red magic to remove
  • Add information about mage's growth artifact and equipment in the atlas
BUG repair:
  • Wrong repair of scavenger equipment level
  • When the Thorn Shoulder Armor counterattacks, the enemy's HP will be displayed as the Hero's HP

