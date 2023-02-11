【2023/02/11 18:42 更新内容】

1.修复了战斗中「选择武功套路」卡住的问题
2.优化了战斗中读取「兵器」列表的效率
3.优化了角色间接关系数值影响的逻辑
4.修复了「经脉」疗伤后「内力」上限显示错误的问题
5.优化了角色「谢玉英」的对话文案
