江湖十一 update for 11 February 2023

【2023/02/11 18:42 更新内容】

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修复了战斗中「选择武功套路」卡住的问题

2.优化了战斗中读取「兵器」列表的效率

3.优化了角色间接关系数值影响的逻辑

4.修复了「经脉」疗伤后「内力」上限显示错误的问题

5.优化了角色「谢玉英」的对话文案

