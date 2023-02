Share · View all patches · Build 10530560 · Last edited 11 February 2023 – 10:52:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Speed and direction on ladders in legacy mode should work correct now for all ladder orientations.

Input actions that are hand dependent (e.g. grab) now work correctly.

Note: Combined climbing mode is still not working correctly, and essentially works like immersive only mode at the moment. Still wanted to get the above fixes out early.